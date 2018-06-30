Must-See Goal: Angel Di Maria

Argentina’s clash with France has done nothing to disappoint and Jorge Sampaoli’s men drew level before halftime thanks to a wonder strike by Angel Di Maria.

The PSG man was given enough space in the 41st minute and ripped a right-footed effort past Hugo Lloris to tie the score at 1-1 in Kazan. Di Maria definitely silenced his critics with his first goal of the competition, which helped La Albiceleste head into the halftime break level.

From wayyy far out!! 😱 Angel Di Maria with an incredible strike to pull Argentina level in Kazan before the half. #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/RmGEz6wWRo — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 30, 2018

Gabriel Mercado put Argentina ahead early in the second half with a redirected effort before Les Bleus answered back with two goals of their own. Benjamin Pavard’s missle leveled the score at 2-2, before Kylian Mbappe put France ahead from a tight angle after the hour mark.

Argentina are currentl down 4-2 in Kazan after Mbappe scored his second of the match.