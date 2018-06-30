Must-See Goal: Angel Di Maria

Must-See Goal: Angel Di Maria

Must-See Goals

Must-See Goal: Angel Di Maria

Argentina’s clash with France has done nothing to disappoint and Jorge Sampaoli’s men drew level before halftime thanks to a wonder strike by Angel Di Maria.

The PSG man was given enough space in the 41st minute and ripped a right-footed effort past Hugo Lloris to tie the score at 1-1 in Kazan. Di Maria definitely silenced his critics with his first goal of the competition, which helped La Albiceleste head into the halftime break level.

Gabriel Mercado put Argentina ahead early in the second half with a redirected effort before Les Bleus answered back with two goals of their own. Benjamin Pavard’s missle leveled the score at 2-2, before Kylian Mbappe put France ahead from a tight angle after the hour mark.

Argentina are currentl down 4-2 in Kazan after Mbappe scored his second of the match.

, FIFA World Cup, International Soccer, Must-See Goals

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home