Belgium had been knocking on the door all match long, but it took a wonderful volleyed shot from Dries Mertens to finally get the Red Devils on the board against World Cup debutantes Panama in the 48th minute.

PICK THAT ONE OUT! Dries Mertens hits the volley perfectly to put Belgium up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Pkvv28VCYk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Belgium had been dominating the entire match, so that impressive strike was a long time coming. It was the first time in their last six World Cup matches that they scored before the 70th minute of a match.