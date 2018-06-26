Peru exits World Cup with victory over Australia

Peru left Russia with heads held high, ending up third in Group C thanks to a 2-0 win over Australia.

Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero found the back of the net for the South American side to earn a victory on the way out of its first World Cup appearance since 1982.

Peru’s opener by way of Carrillo’s brilliant volley wasn’t expected, as the Socceroos dominated the key chances in the first 15 minutes. Carrillo received the ball in open space on the right side of the field and struck his volley into the bottom-left side of the net.

Australia continued to threaten in the final third, with Celtic’s Tom Rogic being the driving force, but nothing came of its advances in the opening 45 minutes.

Instead of leveling the contest and making the situation in Group C more interesting, Bert van Marwijk’s side conceded a second goal to Peru, who struck through Guerrero. The Peruvian striker connected with a deflected shot in the middle of the box to knock home his first World Cup goal past Matty Ryan.

Australia attempted to find a goal by bringing on former New York Red Bulls midfielder Tim Cahill and young phenom Daniel Arzani, but nothing come to fruition.

Peru finished third in Group C with three points, while Australia landed on the bottom with one point.

Man of the Match

Guerrero produced a goal and an assist for the Peruvians to send them out of Russia with a win.

Moment of the Match

Carrillo’s wonderful strike was one of the best goals of the group stage and it provided joy to the Peru fans in the stands while dealing a blow to Australia’s knockout-round hopes.

Match to Forget

Tomi Juric was one of a few Australian attackers who failed to challenge the Peru defense with significant chances over 90 minutes.