Piatti fires back at Impact owner Saputo

Ignacio Piatti has been the backbone of the Montreal Impact since his arrival but these times could come to an end by the summer.

A few weeks after president Joey Saputo gave an interview to local radio station 98.5 FM saying there were “no untouchables on this team,” Piatti reacted to his boss’ displeasure.

“He’s the president. I do everything on the field, he takes the decisions,” Piatti said in French after scoring two goals in Wednesday’s 3-0 win against Orlando City. “I want to stay in Montreal but if he thinks that I’m the problem, I can go to another team.”

Saputo informed the public following the Impact’s 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy back on May 21. On the radio’s postgame segment, he admitted his frustration with the team and explained how letting go of Piatti could be a possibility.

“If someone comes and get Piatti and gives me X amount for [him], I will save on my salary cap,” Saputo said in French. “Are we better off having three $2 million players rather than one $6 million player?”

Piatti has been one of the few bright spots in a largely disappointing season in Montreal. He has registered seven goals and six assists this season, but that hasn’t been enough to keep the Impact from a 5-11 start to the season.

Piatti is the eighth-highest paid player in MLS, due to make $4.7 million in guaranteed compensation in 2018.

The MLS summer transfer window will open on July 10 and will run until August 8.