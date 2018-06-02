Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Galaxy tied with Timbers, FC Dallas faces LAFC, and more

Conference clashes headline a busy Saturday of MLS action, led by Toronto FC’s visit to Columbus and LAFC’s trip to Frisco to face FC Dallas.

TFC is still working to climb out of the early-season hole it dug in the East standings, while the Crew look to continue their unbeaten streak without Zack Steffen and Wil Trapp.

SBI will be providing live updates on all of the day’s action, so please feel free to check in here for score updates. Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Here’s a rundown of Saturday’s matches:

Timbers 1, Galaxy 1 (2nd Half)

After striking the post earlier in the match, Chris Pontius has given LA a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. A nice pass found Pontius just inside the box and the former D.C. United and Union forward used a left-footed effort to find the bottom-right corner.

Pontius got the nod at the No. 9 position for the Galaxy, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic starting on the bench.

Diego Chara almost leveled things immediately following the restart, but David Bingham was up to the task as he punched the midfielder’s effort out.

Romain Allesandrini had a few chances to add to the Galaxy’s first-half advantage, but was kept out by Jeff Attinella. Samuel Armenteros looked to continue his fine form but was stoned by Bingham from close-range in the 42nd minute.

Diego Valeri leveled the score for the Timbers in the 57th minute as he beat Bingham from the penalty spot. Andres Flores drew the foul from Galaxy defender Jorgen Skjelvik as the 26-year-old bundled over the midfielder.

Crew vs. Toronto FC (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

It’s once again time for everyone to catch Trillium Cup fever.

Columbus won the first installment of the “rivalry” with Toronto FC in Week 1, and the Crew enter Saturday in much better form than the Reds.

Gregg Berhalter’s team responded to a three-game losing streak by earning 15 points out of possible 21 in the last seven contests, including wins over New England and Chicago.

Toronto enters with losses in three of its last four games, and has three more games to right its course before an 11-day World Cup layoff.

New York Red Bulls at New England Revolution (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Two of the oldest clubs in MLS fared well in the first three months of the 2018 campaign, as the New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution both sit in the top six of the Eastern Conference.

Saturday could be the perfect time for the Revs to bounce back from a 1-1 home draw with Atlanta on Wednesday since the Red Bulls will be missing Tim Parker, Tyler Adams, Fidel Escobar and Michael Murillo

The East showdown at Gillette Stadium also features a showdown of top scorers, as Bradley Wright-Phillips and Teal Bunbury combined for 15 goals in the first third of the season.

Atlanta United vs. Union (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Philadelphia is pushing its way toward the must-watch category, but it still isn’t in the same class as Atlanta United.

The Union conceded twice during their four-game unbeaten run, and have an impressive road result at Red Bull Arena in their possession, but Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a different animal.

The Five Stripes stumbled of late, but they picked up a valuable road point in Foxborough on Wednesday.

If Atlanta’s pacy attackers test the Union’s back line early and often, Gerardo Martino’s team should cruise to a victory.

Impact vs. Dynamo (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The Houston Dynamo and Montreal Impact have played 12 times dating back to Houston’s days in the Eastern Conference.

In those 12 games, the home side has dropped points once, which was a 1-1 draw in Houston on October 6, 2012.

That trend could change on Saturday, as the Dynamo enter as the better side and the Impact haven’t won since May 5.

NYCFC vs. Orlando City (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

By now you know all the Orlando City-New York City FC storylines.

The latest one to develop involves the recent poor form of both fourth-year sides, as they have one win between them since May 13.

Each of Orlando’s last three defeats have come by a 2-1 result, while NYCFC has three goals in the last 360 minutes of action.

A win would do each side well, as the Revs, Union and Chicago Fire continue to work their way up the East standings.

FC Dallas vs. LAFC (8 p.m., ESPN+)

After traveling to Carson to play the Galaxy on Wednesday, FC Dallas returns home to face the other Los Angeles team at Toyota Stadium.

Oscar Pareja’s team stole a point from Banc of California Stadium on May 5, as Maxi Urruti’s 55th-minute equalizer neutralized the match after an early strike from Steven Beitashour.

Two points back of Sporting Kansas City in the Western Conference standings, FC Dallas has one loss this season and could easily continue its surge against a LAFC team with one win in its last five games.

Since the home draw with FC Dallas, Bob Bradley’s men have struggled a bit with their only win coming against Minnesota United.

Fire vs. Earthquakes (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

We’re going to call this one the Alan Gordon derby even if the forward might not see the field after putting in a rare full shift for the Fire on Wednesday.

The injury-ravaged Fire showed a sign of life with a win in Orlando in Week 13, but threw that momentum out the window with a midweek loss to the Union.

San Jose had some promise entering the season, but that’s been ruined by two wins in the first three months of the Mikael Stahre era.

Real Salt Lake vs. Sounders (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

A week after Real Salt Lake went into CenturyLink Field and earned a 1-0 victory, the Claret and Cobalt must defend home field against the Seattle Sounders.

Outside of the 4-1 drubbing it received in Philadelphia, RSL is in good form with three wins in four games, while the Sounders continue to struggle with one victory in their last five.

RSL enters with a 228-minute shutout streak against the Sounders, who last scored in the series by way of Harry Shipp in a 1-0 win on May 20, 2017.