Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Union lead Whitecaps, Red Bulls ahead of FC Dallas, and more

Following a 10-day hiatus, Major League Soccer fans can rejoice on Saturday as league play resumes its schedule. Eight matches take place throughout the day with some top competition on display across the United States.

Headlining the day’s action is the New York Red Bulls date with FC Dallas at Red Bull Arena. Both teams come into this match sitting in the top four of their respective conferences and will surely like to get a win as league play resumes.

Also on Saturday’s slate is the Vancouver Whitecaps trip to the Philadelphia Union, while Sporting KC hosts the Houston Dynamo out West. The Chicago Fire faces the Seattle Sounders in an interconference matchup for night owls everywhere, while the Crew’s meeting with LAFC closes out the nightcap.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Union 3, Whitecaps 0

The Union jumped into the lead midway through the first half thanks to a goal from Borek Dockal. Asssited by Ilsinho, Dockal cut in to fire the Union to a 1-0 advantage in the 24th minute.

Dockal continued his hot streak with another goal in the 71st minute, effectively icing the game for the Union. The finish was his fifth since joining the Union at the start of the season.

The Whitecaps conceded a penalty just moments later as Jose Aja was called for a foul that earned a straight red card. Ilsinho buried the ensuing spot kick to increase the Union lead to three.

Red Bulls 1, FC Dallas 0

The Red Bulls opened the socring after 22 minutes, as Tyler Adams pounced on a loose ball and sent it straight to Bradley Wright-Phillips in front of goal. It was an easy finish from there for the frequent goalscorer.

Four minutes later, Daniel Royer was sent off after stomping on Jacori Hayes’s foot.

Orlando City vs. Impact – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Orlando’s City date with the Impact on Saturday is certainly a must-win for both sides who are struggling near the bottom of the East.

Jason Kreis was let go by Orlando so Bobby Murphy will take over as interim for now. The Lions have lost six in a row in league play and seeking consistency on all fronts. Dom Dwyer has seven goals offensively, while defensively RJ Allen and Amro Tarek need to be leaders.

Montreal are four points back in the East and recently downed the Lions 3-0 on June 13th. Nacho Piatti led the way with a brace and leads the team with seven goals in 2018.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Dynamo – 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Eight points separate the Dynamo and KC in the table, heading into Saturday’s meeting at Sporting Park.

Peter Vermes’ side lead the Western Conference and are unbeaten in their last six league matches. Posting four clean sheets in those six will certainly help your goal difference (+14), which is tied with Atlanta for the best in MLS. Johnny Russell (five goals) and Daniel Salloi (four goals) are both dangerous players to watch for KC.

Houston defeated Colorado 2-0 in their last league match, where a pair of first-half goals was all Wilmer Cabrera’s side needed. 21 goals have been scored by a quartet of attacking talent so far in 2018 and the Dynamo will look to add to that.

Rapids vs. Minnesota United – 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two of the bottom four teams in the West face off on Saturday, both looking for consistency.

The Rapids eight-match losing run was ended on June 13th, following their 2-2 home draw with the Fire. However, despite having a two-goal lead after 15 minutes the Rapids defensive problems continued as they eventually conceded a pair in a three minutes span.

Dominique Badji snapped a four-match goalless run in the draw, and leads the Rapids with six goals in 2018.

Adrian Heath’s men got steamrolled 4-1 by Sporting KC in their last league match, but overall hasn’t done as bad as people would’ve thought. They’ve showed signs of improvement in season two, but still need some work to improve up the standings.

Christian Martinez has three goals in 2018 and will be the danger man for the Loons.

Real Salt Lake vs. Earthquakes – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

Looking at the offensive talent that both RSL and the Quakes, many would be shocked at the current Western Conference standings.

RSL sit 12 points clear of their West opponents ahead of Saturday night’s clash but saw a three-match winning run snapped against LA prior to the break. Rookie Corey Baird (four goals) leads the team offensively, while Albert Rusnak (three goals, three assists) is another man to watch.

Mikael Stahre’s time as San Jose head coach may quickly be coming to an end. The Quakes come into this match winless in their last six matches and in need of a change.

Dutch striker Danny Hoesen has nine goals for San Jose which is a nice sight to see, but defensively the team is tied for the most goals allowed (31) in 2018.

Sounders vs. Fire – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of bottom-half sides square off at CenturyLink Field as the Sounders host the Fire in a late-night showdown.

Brian Schmetzer’s side’s 2-1 win over D.C. United was quickly canceled out with their 2-1 loss to the Red Bulls on June 13th. Seattle has eight losses this season which is one less than they had all of 2017. Playmaker Cristian Roldan will need to be effecting offensively for the Sounders in this one.

The Fire are unbeaten in their last three matches, including two straight draws in league play. With the Nemanja Nikolic saga continuing for Veljko Paunovic’s side, Alan Gordon (four goals) and Aleksandar Katai (five goals) will continue to spark the offensive front.

LAFC vs. Crew – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Capping off the day’s action is LAFC’s home date with the Columbus Crew in an interconference matchup.

Bob Bradley’s men are sitting in third out West and defeated the Earthquakes 4-3 in their last MLS match. With leading scorer Carlos Vela featuring in the World Cup for Mexico, striker Diego Rossi will look to lead the offense and add to his five goals this season.

The Crew are third in the East under Gregg Berhalter, but are winless in their last four league matches. Leading scorer Gyasi Zardes has 10 goals for his new club this season, including two in his last three appearances.