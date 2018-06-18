SBI Question of the Day: How much are you rooting for Mexico?

Fandom has been a big topic of this World Cup, but the discussion of how fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team view Mexico has been a major talking point in recent days.

Since the U.S. officially sealed their fate in October, fans of the USMNT have debated how to watch this World Cup. Some are rooting for their ancestral home while some are rooting for chaos. Others, meanwhile, are rooting for CONCACAF rivals, including Mexico.

Mexico, in particular, has proven a divisive point that became all the more divisive over the past few days following a series of Landon Donovan tweets. In the days since, USMNT stars of the past have expressed their own opinion, with many saying that they could never root for Mexico. Donovan, meanwhile, says he sees it as a unifying opportunity for all involved.

With that said, how are you handling Mexico and their time at the World Cup? What did you make of El Tri’s win over Germany? Will you be rooting for them going forward?

