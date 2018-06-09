SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Tyler Adams

The U.S. Men’s National Team was able to hold out for a gritty tie with France, and it was in large part thanks to the midfield efforts of Tyler Adams.

The young New York Red Bull was effective defensively and during the rare moments that resulted in USMNT chances, including playing the pass that sprung the counterattack that culminated in Julian Green’s goal. Adams’ performance against a star-studded France midfield earned him honors as SBI USMNT Man of the Match.

Defensively, Adams tracked back well and helped keep Les Bleus off the board for nearly 80 minutes. He cleared the ball out of threatening areas multiple times, and had a few timely interceptions to stop French attacks.

Also playing well were Tim Parker, Shaq Moore, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen, who earn honorable mentions for their efforts in the draw.

What did you think of Adams’ performance? Who stood out to you for the USMNT on this somewhat surprising result in Lyon?

