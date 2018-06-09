SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Tyler Adams

The U.S. Men’s National Team was able to hold out for a gritty tie with France, and it was in large part thanks to the midfield efforts of Tyler Adams.
The young New York Red Bull was effective defensively and during the rare moments that resulted in USMNT chances, including playing the pass that sprung the counterattack that culminated in Julian Green’s goal. Adams’ performance against a star-studded France midfield earned him honors as SBI USMNT Man of the Match.
Defensively, Adams tracked back well and helped keep Les Bleus off the board for nearly 80 minutes. He cleared the ball out of threatening areas multiple times, and had a few timely interceptions to stop French attacks.
Also playing well were Tim Parker, Shaq Moore, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen, who earn honorable mentions for their efforts in the draw.
What did you think of Adams’ performance? Who stood out to you for the USMNT on this somewhat surprising result in Lyon?
Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Much deserved….the kid was EVERYWHERE!!!! I hope scouts i top leagues were in attendance
LikeLike
Tyler a beast
LikeLike
No argument with this selection for MoTM. I also thought Steffen had a great game and should be our starter for the foreseeable future. I had not seen Tim Parker play much before and was super impressed with him. In fact, all 3 of the CBs did a great job dealing with the onslaught of French attackers.
I was shocked that Yedlin didn’t start but Moore and Robinson acquitted themselves quite well. I didn’t get the Corona and Villafana substitutions. I honestly didn’t care much if we won or lost (ok, somewhat partial to wanting France to do well in their last friendly), but I wanted to get more new guys out there, rather than retreads.
LikeLike
Parker was defending his ass off out there. I say Robinson should be our LB from now on. Moore looked good at RB.
LikeLike
Would give everything I have to see this group at the World Cup, regardless of results. Great job Bruce.
Four years of anticipation will be fun.
LikeLike
Nothing against trapp but he just seems over matched at this level
LikeLike