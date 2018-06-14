SBI World Cup Day 1 Player of the Day: Aleksandr Golovin

Aleksandr Golovin headed towards the World Cup as the subject of big transfer speculation. After Thursday’s World Cup opener, his price went up significantly as the midfielder dominated a historic tournament-opening win for Russia.

The 22-year-old midfielder was the star of the show on Thursday, providing two assists and a stunning free kick goal to lead Russia through a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia. The performance led the way for a rampant Russia team while earning Golovin honors as SBI World Cup Day 1 Player of the Day.

Golovin’s first big moment came in the 12th minute as he provided a perfect cross on Yuri Gazinskiy’s headed opener. In the 71st minute, Golovin provided another magnificent ball into the box, putting it on a platter for substitute Artem Dzyuba. With the game all but over and the time winding down, Golovin then provided his exclamation point, firing a must-see free kick into the back of the net.

Golovin has recently been the subject of interest from the likes of Arsenal and Juventus, and his performance on Thursday only furthered the hype surrounding the young Russian.

What did you think of Golovin’s performance? Which player stood out to you on Thursday?

