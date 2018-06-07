The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off a week from now and it’s time to start diving into what you can expect from the tournament.

SBI will be providing in-depth preview coverage in the run-up to the tournament, and we kick things off with a close look at Group A and Group B, along with the tournament’ master schedule so you can start making your viewing plans accordingly.

The SBI 2018 World Cup Preview Headquarters will serve as your one-stop shop for all things World Cup. Here is a rundown of the preview items we will be dropping in the coming days. Feel free to send us suggestions of topics you would like to see covered, and be sure to bookmark this page so you can check out all of our World Cup preview coverage as soon as it is published.

THURSDAY

GROUP A Preview (LINK)

GROUP B Preview (LINK)

World Cup Master Schedule (LINK)

FRIDAY

GROUP C Preview (LINK)

GROUP D Preview (LINK)

The USMNT World Cup Squad That Could Have Been (LINK)

MONDAY

WORLD CUP POWER RANKINGS (LINK)

TOP 10 MATCHES TO WATCH (LINK)

GROUP E Preview (LINK)

GROUP F Preview (LINK)

TUESDAY

MEXICO PREVIEW (LINK)

YOUNG PLAYERS TO WATCH (LINK)

GROUP G Preview (LINK)

GROUP H Preview (LINK)

WEDNESDAY

STAFF TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS (LINK)

MATCH DAY 1 PREVIEW (LINK)