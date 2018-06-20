SBI's USWNT 23 for 2019 (June 2018 Edition)

While the men’s World Cup rolls on, the women’s edition is quickly approaching, with less than a year to go until it begins.

The U.S. Women’s national team seems to have a core group that will likely be in France a year from now should everything go right, but there are still plenty of roster spots to win and lose for the many on the bubble. This month’s friendlies against China provided a helpful look as to where Ellis is unsettled, and who she might go to in an attempt to fit the pieces together.

There were some notable inclusions and exclusions this month, all with a visible chance to make the trip to France in a year’s time. An expansion of the player pool, though, can only make the choices harder for Ellis for the next 11 months.

Here’s a closer look at this month’s picks:

Projected USWNT 2019 World Cup roster (June 2019 edition)

(Changes from May are in bold; new additions are in bold italics.)

GOALKEEPERS: Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher, Abby Smith

Outlook: Jane Campbell’s exclusion from this month’s camp, along with call ups for Smith and Casey Murphy, show that the spot for the third choice in goal is still up for grabs. It could go down to the wire, and Ellis could base it recent form, which could give the consistent Smith the edge.

Missed the cut: Jane Campbell, Adrianna Franch, Casey Murphy

———————

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Casey Short, Emily Sonnett

Outlook: Despite the rotating names in the U.S.’ injury struggles, this group seems to be set. The center back rotation has barely changed in 2018, and the same goes for left back. The biggest area of mystery is right back, with Ellis having played six players there in 2018 alone. However, when both Short and Sonnett are healthy, they seem to be the coach’s preference.

Missed the cut: Sofia Huerta, Hailie Mace, Merritt Mathias, Tegan McGrady, Margaret Purce, Taylor Smith

———————

MIDFIELDERS: Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long, Carli Lloyd, Samantha Mewis

Outlook: There is much to still be decided in midfield, an area where the U.S. has struggled at times this year. Ertz and Mewis are likely starters, and Horan’s ability to play in multiple midfield positions will probably see her start frequently. Should Lavelle rediscover her past form, it will be hard for Ellis to drop her. Long’s versatility might be what gets her on the team, and it would be difficult to imagine Lloyd not making the trip.

Missed the cut: Morgan Brian, Haley Hanson, Andi Sullivan, McCall Zerboni

———————

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath, Savannah McCaskill, Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Amy Rodriguez

Outlook: The U.S. has traditionally been deep far up the pitch, and that is still the case. Morgan, Pugh, and Rapinoe are the current first choices in the front three, while Press really played herself into the rotation this month. Rodriguez’s recovery has been encouraging, while Heath and McCaskill boast the ability to play multiple roles.

Missed the cut: Ashley Hatch, Sydney Leroux, Lynn Williams

———————

Are there any surprise inclusions or exclusions? Share your thoughts below.