Shane O'Neill returns to MLS with Orlando City

Shane O'Neill returns to MLS with Orlando City

MLS- Orlando City

Shane O'Neill returns to MLS with Orlando City

Shane O’Neill is returning to Major League Soccer as a defensive reinforcement for Orlando City.

The former Colorado Rapids defender, who spent time in Europe over the last three seasons, carries a Homegrown player tag and won’t be available for selection until July 10.

“We are pleased to add Shane to our roster,” Orlando City SC general manager Niki Budalic said. “He is an athletic defender who is competitive and hungry to succeed. Shane’s experience in MLS and Europe in addition to various U.S. national teams will be valuable as we head into the second half of the season.”

Since leaving the Rapids, O’Neill was owned by two clubs and sent on loan on three occasions.

He started his overseas excursion at Apollon Limasol in Cyprus before going out on loan at Royal Mouscron in Belgium, Cambridge United in England and NAC Breda in the Netherlands.

O’Neill eventually landed at Exclesior in the Netherlands, but he wasn’t able to carve out a spot in the starting lineup.

The 24-year-old made 52 appearances across four seasons during his time in Colorado.

Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS- Orlando City

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Twomilerule

    This guys resume looks like a better fit for a USL team. Although, it is the Rapids

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home