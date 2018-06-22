Shane O'Neill returns to MLS with Orlando City

Shane O’Neill is returning to Major League Soccer as a defensive reinforcement for Orlando City.

The former Colorado Rapids defender, who spent time in Europe over the last three seasons, carries a Homegrown player tag and won’t be available for selection until July 10.

“We are pleased to add Shane to our roster,” Orlando City SC general manager Niki Budalic said. “He is an athletic defender who is competitive and hungry to succeed. Shane’s experience in MLS and Europe in addition to various U.S. national teams will be valuable as we head into the second half of the season.”

Since leaving the Rapids, O’Neill was owned by two clubs and sent on loan on three occasions.

He started his overseas excursion at Apollon Limasol in Cyprus before going out on loan at Royal Mouscron in Belgium, Cambridge United in England and NAC Breda in the Netherlands.

O’Neill eventually landed at Exclesior in the Netherlands, but he wasn’t able to carve out a spot in the starting lineup.

The 24-year-old made 52 appearances across four seasons during his time in Colorado.