Six Atlanta United players headline MLS All-Star Fan XI

Atlanta United’s passionate fan base will have plenty to cheer for when the MLS All-Star Game comes to town on August 1.

Six players from the Five Stripes were selected into the MLS All-Star Fan XI for the contest with Juventus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Brad Guzan, Michael Parkhurst, Miguel Almiron, Ezequiel Barco, Darlington Nagbe and Josef Martinez will start for the MLS All-Star team on their home turf.

Sporting Kansas City’s Graham Zusi and LAFC’s Laurent Ciman will start alongside Parkhurst in defense, while Portland’s Diego Valeri is the only non-Atlanta player in the four-man midfield.

LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LAFC’s Carlos Vela join Martinez in the forward trio.

Eleven players chosen by Gerardo “Tata” Martino and two commissioner’s picks will be added to fill out the gameday roster of 24 players.

Comments

2 comments
  • Johnnyrazor

    These 11 are not necessarily starters Tata will choose the starters from the entire roster. Funny how the team with the best attendance gets the most players voted in, I’d really only argue with Guzman though.

    Like

    Reply
    • quozzel

      If I’m Tata, though, I absolutely keep my Atlanta players together…it’d be fun (and more than fun) to see Almiron alongside Vela, with Nagbe and Barco playing the flanks, and Martinez playing off The Zlatan…Juve had better come ready to play, or they could get blown out of the building in the first half if they think it’s just the usual summer exhibition.

      Do they even know what they’re in for…and moreover, would they even believe it if someone told them?

      Like

      Reply

