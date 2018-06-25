Six Atlanta United players headline MLS All-Star Fan XI

Atlanta United’s passionate fan base will have plenty to cheer for when the MLS All-Star Game comes to town on August 1.

Six players from the Five Stripes were selected into the MLS All-Star Fan XI for the contest with Juventus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Brad Guzan, Michael Parkhurst, Miguel Almiron, Ezequiel Barco, Darlington Nagbe and Josef Martinez will start for the MLS All-Star team on their home turf.

Sporting Kansas City’s Graham Zusi and LAFC’s Laurent Ciman will start alongside Parkhurst in defense, while Portland’s Diego Valeri is the only non-Atlanta player in the four-man midfield.

LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LAFC’s Carlos Vela join Martinez in the forward trio.

Eleven players chosen by Gerardo “Tata” Martino and two commissioner’s picks will be added to fill out the gameday roster of 24 players.