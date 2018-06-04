Stuttgart sporting director: Julian Green likely to go back to Greuther Furth

After spending the 2017-18 season on loan with Greuther Furth, it appears Julian Green is set to return to the 2. Bundesliga club when the new season begins.

Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke says that the club is in discussions with Greuther Furth regarding Green’s future. Green, who is currently with the U.S. Men’s National Team, made 24 league appearances and scored three goals in the 2. Bundesliga last season.

“I still have a lot of conversations,” Reschke said. “For example, we are in a promising discussion with Greuther Furth regarding the future of Julian Green. I assume that we will find a very good solution for everyone involved and that Julian will stay in Furth.”

It remains unclear whether Green would rejoin Furth on a loan or permanent deal after a loan stint with the club last season. Green joined originally Stuttgart from Bayern Munich in January 2017, but made just 10 appearances for the club.

Green and the U.S. Men’s National Team are set to face France on Saturday in the final friendly of the summer.