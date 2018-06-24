Sunday MLS Scoreboard: Atlanta hosts Timbers, TFC faces NYCFC

The return of Major League Soccer will see this weekend’s action come to a close on Sunday with a pair of top matches on display.

Kicking off will be Atlanta United’s date with the Portland Timbers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tata Martino’s side are looking to get back to winning ways after a U.S. Open Cup defeat midweek. Portland are coming off back-to-back league draws.

The defending MLS Champs are also in action as they travel to NYCFC.

Here’s a closer look at both of Sunday’s MLS matches:

Atlanta United vs. Timbers – 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

Two sides expected to be in the MLS Cup playoffs will duke it out on Sunday in the Dirty South. Atlanta United are the top team in MLS, sitting on 33 points through 16 matches. In-form Josef Martinez leads the way with 14 goals.

Portland are coming off a pair of draws and are sitting in sixth place in the West. Argentinian playmaker Diego Valeri leads the team with six goals while Swedish forward Samuel Armenteros is in fine form with three on the year.

NYCFC vs. Toronto FC – 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Not long after the first match kicks off, NYCFC’s clash with Toronto FC will get underway at Yankee Stadium.

It will be the first match in charge for new NYCFC head coach Domenec Torrent. Torrent takes over for Patrick Vieira who is now the head man at Ligue 1 side Nice. Spanish veteran David Villa leads the team with eight goals.

Toronto’s struggles this season continued with their 4-4 draw against D.C. United on June 13th. Despite fighting back for a point, Greg Vanney’s side have found it tough to gain consistency as they try to inch back up the table. Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez leads the attack for TFC, while Sebastian Giovinco tries to get back to his old self.

