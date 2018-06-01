The SBI Show: Episode 280 (Talking USMNT, MLS and more)

U.S. Men's National Team

The U.S. Men’s National Team is back in action and the latest episode of The SBI Show takes a closer look at their most recent win, and their upcoming European friendlies.

Host Ives Galarcep looks back at the USMNT win against Bolivia, and previews Saturday’s friendly in Dublin against Ireland.

Plenty of MLS topics are covered as well, from Cincinnati’s recent awarding of an expansion team, to the Patrick Vieira rumors. The MLS Week 14 schedule is also previewed.

Give Episode 280 of The SBI Show a listen here:

