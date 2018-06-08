The SBI Show: Episode 281 (with special guest Tab Ramos)

The U.S. Men’s National Team gets ready for a stiff test against France, the World Cup draws ever closer and the last weekend of MLS action before the World Cup break looms as the leading topics in the latest episode of The SBI Show.

Host Ives Galarcep and guest co-host Ryan Tolmich discuss the USMNT’s loss to Ireland, and upcoming friendly against France. Other topics touched on include Earnie Stewart’s hiring, the top candidates for the USMNT coaching job, and much more.

U.S. Under-20 national team coach Tab Ramos joins the show to discuss his work with Telemundo as a World Cup analyst, his views on the World Cup itself, and some insights into the current USMNT, and more.

Give Episode 281 of The SBI Show a listen here (you can also download it on iTunes):