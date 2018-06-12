The SBI Show: Episode 282 (The World Cup Preview)

World Cup 2018

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday, and the latest episode of The SBI Show has called in some close friends to break down all the action.

Doug McIntyre of Yahoo Sports and Paul Tenorio of The Athletic join host Ives Galarcep to discuss all of the players, teams, matchups and storylines that will be showcased in Russia over the next month.

The trio give their picks for group winners, players to watch, who they’ll be rooting for, and in some cases, who they will be rooting against.

Give Episode 282 of The SBI Show a listen here (you can also listen on iTunes).

