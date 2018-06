The SBI editors are back with a look behind at how the U.S. Men’s National Team did during their three summer friendlies. Were any of them impressed with how the looked against Bolivia, Ireland, and France?

After that, it’s all about the World Cup. The global soccer party begins on Thursday, and Joe Hojnacki, Ryan Tolmich, and Joe Tansey are here to get you as psyched as they are.

Have a listen below.