This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The lead up to the World Cup has begun and the 32 competing nations are tuning up for soccer’s biggest stage with plenty of high profile international friendlies.

The biggest of these is the renewal of an age old rivalry between France and Italy. The two historic nations have five World Cup titles between them. Italy may not be going to the World Cup party this year, but they hope to give France a rough time as they tune up for the summer.

The Brasileirao is also in full swing as the highest profile summer schedule league out there. There is also a full slate of MLS action all weekend long and plenty of USL games to check out.

Here’s the full slate of televised and streaming soccer for the next three days:

Friday

mls

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

international friendly

3 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – France vs. Italy

U21 Toulon tournament

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – China vs. Mexico

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – England vs. Qatar

Saturday

mls

5 p.m. – ESPN2 – Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. Houston Dynamo

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs. Orlando City

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs. San Jose Earthquakes

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders

international freindly

12 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Austria vs. Germany

12:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – England vs. Nigeria

1:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sweden vs. Denmark

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Belgium vs. Portugal

3 p.m. – ESPN2 – Ireland vs. United States

8 p.m. – FS1 – Mexico vs. Scotland

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Atletico Mineiro vs. Chapecoense

ecuadorian primera a

1 p.m. – GolTV – Independiente del Valle vs. LDU Quito

6 p.m. – GolTV – Emelec vs. Tecnico Universitario

u21 toulon tournament

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – South Korea vs. Scotland

10:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – France vs. Togo

spanish segunda division

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Barcelona B vs. Real Zaragoza

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Numancia vs. Cultural Leonesa

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Oviedo vs. Huesca

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Gimnastic Tarragona vs. Rayo Vallecano

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cordoba vs. Sporting Gijon

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Granada vs. Cadiz

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Valladolid vs. Osasuna

usl

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs. FC Cincinnati

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. Bethlehem Steel

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Charlotte Independence

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Atlanta United II

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. Penn FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs. Reno 1868

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs. Swope Park Rangers

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. Portland Timbers 2

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs. Seattle Sounders 2

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs. Tulsa Roughnecks

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Orange County SC

nwsl

3:30 p.m. – Lifetime – Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

7 p.m. – go90 – Sky Blue FC vs. Utah Royals

Sunday

mls

8:30 p.m. – FS1 – Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United

international friendly

10 a.m. – beIN Sports – Croatia vs. Brazil

3 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Spain vs. Switzerland

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Flamengo vs. Corinthians

ecuadorian primera a

1 p.m. – GolTV – Aucas vs. Guayacil City

6 p.m. – GolTV – Macara vs. Barcelona

u21 Toulon tournament

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Japan vs. Canada

11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Portugal vs. Turkey

nwsl

6:30 p.m. – go90 – Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage

9 p.m. – go90 – Seattle Reign vs. Orlando Pride