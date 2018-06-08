This Weekend's Soccer on TV

With less than a week to go until the World Cup begins, national teams across the globe are preparing for the big party with their final tune-up friendlies before arriving in Russia.

Brazil, Germany, Mexico, France, and all the favorites are in action this weekend as they make sure their squads are 100% armed and ready for the biggest stage in global sports next week.

Mexico finishes its World Cup prep on Saturday when they take on fellow competitors Denmark. El Tri claim to be perfectly focussed for this edition of the tournament, in which they will face the defending world champions in Germany during the group stage.

There is also one last full slate of MLS and USL matches on the docket before they take time off for the beginning stages of the World Cup.

Here is the full menu of televised soccer action for the weekend:

Friday

mls

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC

international friendly

1:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Germany vs. Saudi Arabia

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Poland vs. Chile

concacaf women’s u-17 championship

10 a.m. – go90 – Mexico vs. Haiti

2:45 p.m. – go90 – Costa Rica vs. Bermuda

5 p.m. – go90 – United States vs. Canada

Saturday

mls

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs. Atlanta United

5 p.m. – ESPN – Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Orlando City

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Montreal Impact

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs. D.C. United

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City

international friendly

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Estonia vs. Morocco

1:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sweden vs. Peru

2 p.m. – Univision – Denmark vs. Mexico

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Spain vs. Tunisia

3 p.m. – ESPN, Univision Deportes – France vs. United States

u21 toulon tournament

10 a.m. – beIN Sports – Turkey vs. Scotland

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Mexico vs. England

usl

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs. Louisville City

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs. Charlotte Independence

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. FC Cincinnati

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn FC vs. Toronto FC II

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Charleston Battery

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs. Atlanta United 2

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Nashville SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Swope Park Rangers

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley FC vs. Portland Timbers 2

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Saint Louis FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. Fresno FC

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Phoenix Rising

Sunday

international friendly

10 a.m. – beIN Sports – Austria vs. Brazil

spanish segunda division

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sporting Gijon vs. Real Valladolid

usl

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders 2 vs. Oklahoma City Energy

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs. Orange County SC