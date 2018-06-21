Thursday Kickoff: Juventus eyeing Lozano, Bale open to Real Madrid stay and more

One World Cup performer is drawing big interest following a strong debut while several big stars continue to produce transfer rumors of their own.

Juventus is the latest team to reportedly register interest in Hirving Lozano. (REPORT)

Gareth Bale’s agent says the Real Madrid star is not motivated by money as his decision to stay with the club will be based on playing time under new coach Julen Lopetegui. (REPORT)

Manchester United has been told by Bayern Munich the price for Jerome Boateng has been set around £50 million. (REPORT)

Marseille is still the favorite to sign Mario Balotelli, but demands from agent Mino Raiola are reportedly stalling the deal. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg says he is ready to take the next step of his club career. (REPORT)

Radja Nainggolan is close to finalizing a move from Roma to Inter Milan. (REPORT)

Emre Can has arrived in Italy for his medical with Juventus. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

