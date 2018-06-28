Thursday Kickoff: Low set for talks with German FA, Marcelo injury blamed on mattress and more

The fallout has yet to truly begin following Wednesday’s elimination, but Germany looks set for some big changes after failing at the World Cup.

German FA chief Reinhard Grindel is set to meet with Joachim Low to discuss the coach’s future. (REPORT)

Brazil’s team doctor blamed the hotel mattress for the back injury that forced Marcelo out of Wednesday’s win over Serbia. (REPORT)

Following Serbia’s World Cup exit, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic says he will take a break before deciding on his club future. (REPORT)

Despite reports linking the midfielder with a move, Marco Asensio will reportedly remain with Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly asking for “silly prices” for any transfer of Anthony Martial. (REPORT)

Juventus is reportedly looking to sign Juan Cuadrado to a new deal. (REPORT)

Danny Ings is reportedly set to leave Liverpool, but former club Burnley is reportedly not a potential landing spot. (REPORT)

Southampton has reportedly agreed to sign Basel’s Mohamed Elyounassi. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Mexico survived despite a loss to Sweden on Wednesday. (READ)

Mexico was served a humbling lesson with the knockout rounds looming. (READ)

South Korea topped Germany to eliminate the 2014 champions. (READ)

Germany’s failure was a total team effort as the reigning champions fell apart. (READ)

Brazil topped the group with a win over Serbia. (READ)

Switzerland tied Costa Rica to advance to the knockout rounds. (READ)

D.C. United is reportedly set to sign Wayne Rooney. (READ)