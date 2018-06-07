Thursday Kickoff: Ronaldo's future, Firmino critical of Ramos and more

Even with the World Cup looming, the stars of the UEFA Champions League final remain in focus.

Reports out of Portugal state that Cristiano Ronaldo still wishes to leave Real Madrid and that his decision is “irreversible”. (REPORT)

After Sergio Ramos joked about Liverpool’s fate in the Champions League final, forward Roberto Firmino has responded by calling the defender’s comments “very stupid”. (REPORT)

Mesut Ozil will miss Germany’s final pre-World Cup friendly as a precaution. (REPORT)

Michael Ballack criticized Leroy Sane’s Germany snug, saying the decision “makes no sense”. (REPORT)

Nabil Fekir has reportedly decided to join Liverpool this summer. (REPORT)

Liverpool is reportedly also interested in Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

The New York Red Bulls crushed NYCFC to headline U.S. Open Cup action. (READ)

Earn Stewart was named U.S. Men’s National Team general manager. (READ)

Stewart says it will be “process over speed” as the search for a head coach begins. (READ)

Following a slew of roster changes, the U.S. Women’s National Team will look very different when they take on China. (READ)

SBI takes a look at who should start for the USWNT. (READ)

 

