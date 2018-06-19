Top 5 goals of the World Cup's first set of matches

There’s plenty more soccer to be played, but the first set of World Cup matches provided a number of stunning finishes that need to be rewatched and relived.

Goals haven’t been as easy to come by as in previous tournaments, but there have been a number of quality finishes from a number of different teams throughout the tournament’s first few days. From stunning volleys to game-winning free kicks, the opening round of matches has had it all and then some.

With that said, here’s a look at the five best goals scored after the first set of group stage matches:

5. ALEKSANDAR KOLAROV (Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0)

How do you get past Navas? Put it in the upper 90 like Kolarov! pic.twitter.com/13nDBkOGoJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

4. PHILIPPE COUTINHO (Brazil 1, Switzerland 1)

OH MY 😱😱 Philippe Coutinho scores a BEAUTIFUL curler to put Brazil up 1-0 on Switzerland! pic.twitter.com/iOpkvNJmsr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

3. CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal 3, Spain 3)

OBRIGADOOOOO Here's that video again… @cristiano hat-trick and glorious free-kick equaliser WITH THE RIGHT COMMENTARY! pic.twitter.com/zMu5OfwBMg — Neal Collins (@nealcol) June 16, 2018

2. DRIES MERTENS (Belgium 3, Panama 0)

PICK THAT ONE OUT! Dries Mertens hits the volley perfectly to put Belgium up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Pkvv28VCYk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

1. NACHO FERNANDEZ (Spain 3, Portugal 3)

What was your favorite goal of the first round of games?

Share your thoughts below.