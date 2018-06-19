Tuesday Kickoff: Galatasaray over Torres, Fekir-to-Liverpool still alive and more

Transfer rumors continue to churn as we approach the last few games of the opening round of World Cup play.

Galatasaray is reportedly pushing to sign Fernando Torres, who is without a club. (REPORT)

Nabil Fekir’s agent says the saga surrounding the Lyon midfielder’s transfer to Liverpool “is not finished” even after the French club released a statement calling the deal dead. (REPORT)

Barcelona has reportedly reached out to Miralem Pjanic over a potential move. (REPORT)

Manchester City is nearing a deal to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho. (REPORT)

Arsenal is nearing deals for both goalkeeper Bernd Leno and midfielder Lucas Torreira. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly in talks with Roma and West Ham over the sale of Javier Pastore. (REPORT)

Everton is hoping to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins and Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Juan Carlos Osorio’s long-term planning combined with a perfect game from Mexico’s players to create a win over Germany. (READ)

SBI asks if you’re rooting for Mexico through the World Cup. (READ)

A late winner from Harry Kane pushed England over Tunisia. (READ)

Belgium’s attack proved to much for Panama on Monday. (READ)

A second half penalty kick was just enough for Sweden to edge South Jorea. (READ)