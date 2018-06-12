Tuesday Kickoff: Zidane denies France links, Navas hopes for Real Madrid stay and more

While Real Madrid’s former manager denies a link with a new job, the club’s starting goalkeeper is hoping to stay for a long time.

Zinedine Zidane insists that he didn’t leave the Real Madrid job to take over as France manager. (REPORT)

Keylor Navas, whose contract expires in 2020, says he would like to retire at Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Manchester City and Raheem Sterling are reportedly far apart on a new contract. (REPORT)

Liverpool reportedly will not meet Roma’s asking price for goalkeeper Alisson. (REPORT)

William Carvalho, Gelson Martins, Bruno Fernandes and Bas Dost have all filed to terminated their contract with Sporting Club de Portugal, citing “just cause” after fans forced their way into the team’s training center and assaulted the players. (REPORT)

Arsenal has hired Freddie Ljungberg as the club’s U-23 head coach. (REPORT)

