Tuesday Ticker: Man United agree to Fred deal, Buffon suspended by UEFA, and more

Manchester United look to have made their first splash of the summer after a disappointing season.

The Red Devils have reached an agreement with Brazilian international forward Fred, after the Shahktar man passed his physical on Monday.

According to ESPN, Fred is expected to sign a four-year deal with Jose Mourinho’s side for between 55-60 million euros with add-ons included. The Brazilian is set to compete with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, and Ander Herrera for a place in United’s midfield next season.

He has eight caps for Brazil and is currently in their squad for this month’s World Cup in Russia. Fred has spent the last five seasons with Shahktar Donetsk in the Ukranian Premier League.

STEPHAN LICHTSTEINER JOINS ARSENAL ON FREE TRANSFER

Unai Emery looks to have his first signing as Arsenal boss, with an experience defender joining the London club.

Former Juventus rightback Stephan Lichtsteiner has joined the club on a free transfer after winning seven straight Serie A titles with Juventus. The 34-year-old made over 250 appearances with Juve, reaching two Champions League finals as well.

“Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad,” Emery said. “He’s a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch.”

Lichtsteiner will join up with Arsenal after this summer’s World Cup with Switzerland, where he has made 99 appearances.

“It is a great moment for me, after Juventus, to come to Arsenal, Lichtsteiner said. “It is a project to come back into the Champions League, it is hard not to see a club like Arsenal that is not playing in the Champions League if you see the players, the club, the stadium.

GIANLUIGI BUFFON SUSPENDED BY UEFA FOR REFEREE TIRADE

Gianluigi Buffon has been suspended for his next three European matches by UEFA following comments he made about referee Michael Oliver in last season’s Champions League.

Buffon was shown a red card in Juventus’ quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid last season, after protesting a penalty call made by Oliver.

Post match the 40-year-old made his feelings known by stating Oliver had “a garbage bin of a heart” after Real advanced to the semifinals and eventually lifted the final over Liverpool.

“The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to suspend Juventus player Gianluigi Buffon for three UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible,” UEFA said in a statement on its website.

Buffon will become a free agent this summer, ending his 17-year career at Juventus. The Italian keeper’s suspension will carry over into next season’s European tournaments should Buffon join a team.

LYON WONDERKID HOUSSEM AOUAR SET TO SIGN NEW EXTENSION

Ligue 1 side Lyon is close to seeing one of their upcoming talents sign a new extension with the club.

19-year-old Houssem Aouar is set to ignore interest from both Barcelona and Liverpool to sign a new contract extension with the club, according to Goal.

Aouar is expected to sign a new deal on July 1st which will see him inked to Lyon until 2023. The French U-21 midfielder broke into the Lyon squad last season, helping the side to a third place finish and a spot in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

Aouar made 40 appearances in all competitions for Lyon, scoring seven goals and registering six assists. With Nabil Fekir, Memphis Depay, and Bertrand Traore all linked to moves away from Lyon it will be key for Bruno Genesio to keep this young talent.