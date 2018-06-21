U.S. Open Cup Rewind: Orlando downs D.C. on PKs, Chicago wins in Atlanta and more

The final four participants in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals were determined Wednesday night.

After an extended weather delay, Orlando City and D.C. United battled into penalty kicks at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

Luciano Acosta and Justin Meram traded goals during a seven-minute stretch of the first half, but that was all either team could produce in regulation and extra time.

The Lions took an advantage in the penalty shootout, when Earl Edwards Jr. denied Yamil Asad and Acosta’s dreadful Panenka attempt struck the top of the crossbar.

D.C. hung in the shootout by way of Steve Clark’s save of Jose Villarreal, but he couldn’t stop Josue Colman’s effort from the spot in the fifth round of penalties.

Orlando’s win draws it against the Philadelphia Union in the quarterfinal round set to be played July 18.

Chicago advanced to the final eight by way of a road win in front of over 40,000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Nemanja Nikolic’s 54th-minute tap-in helped the Fire set up a matchup with Louisville City, who won an all-USL battle over Nashville SC.

Paco Craig and Paolo DelPiccolo scored a goal each to keep Louisville alive as the only USL participant in the quarterfinals.

LAFC finished off the night with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Sacramento Republic that was finished off by Latif Blessing in the 89th minute.

The MLS expansion side rallied from down a goal in the second half, as Diego Rossi and Blessing answered Villyan Bijev’s 60th-minute go-ahead goal.

The quarterfinals will be played at four venues on July 18.

Quarterfinal Matchups

Orlando City at Philadelphia Union

Louisville City at Chicago Fire

Portland Timbers at LAFC

Sporting Kansas City at Houston Dynamo