U.S. Open Cup Rewind: Sporting KC edges FC Dallas, Union top Red Bulls, and more

The Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup got underway on Friday and continued on Saturday, with three MLS teams advancing.

Defending champs Sporting Kansas City continued their quest for a repeat as they edged FC Dallas 3-2 at Sporting Park. The Philadelphia Union used a strong performance from their midfield to oust rivals New York Red Bulls 2-1 at Talen Energy Stadium on Saturday. Friday’s match between the LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers went in favor of the Timbers, who triumphed 1-0.

Here’s a closer look at all three U.S. Open Cup matches:

Portland Timbers 1 – LA Galaxy 0

The Portland Timbers got the better of the Galaxy on Friday, edging Sigi Schmid’s side 1-0 at home. Sebastian Blanco was the hero for Portland as he scored the eventual winner in the 30th minute. The Galaxy had the better of the possession in the match, but was unable to beat Jeff Attinella who made four saves to earn the clean sheet. David Bingham made four saves for LA, but it wasn’t enough as the Timbers marched on in the competition. Portland will travel to the winner of the LAFC-Sacramento Republic tie on July 18th.

Philadelphia Union 2 – New York Red Bulls 1

Jim Curtin’s Union advanced to the quarterfinals and got revenge on their rivals as they triumphed 2-1 at home. Haris Medunjanin opened things in the 52nd minute with a thunderous left-footed strike into the right side of the goal. Cory Burke was played in nicely by Alejandro Bedoya in the 61st minute as beat Luis Robles to double Philly’s lead. Bradley Wright-Phillips came on as a sub later in the half and pulled a consolation back in the 77th minute for New York. The Red Bulls also struck the crossbar in the first-half, but Andre Blake made five saves in the win. Philly will host the winner of Wednesday’s D.C. United-Orlando City tie on July 18th.

Sporting KC 3 – FC Dallas 2

Sporting KC continued their quest for a second straight U.S. Open Cup crown after a 3-2 win over FC Dallas. Yohan Croizet’s magical volley into the top-left corner won the match for KC in the 89th minute. Daniel Salloi netted a brace for KC, scoring in the 43rd and 66th minutes respectively. Carlos Gruezo opened things for Oscar Pareja’s side in the 18th minute, while Roland Lamah tied things in the 77th. Croizet’s goal definitely is the goal of the weekend as Peter Vermes’ side moves on. KC will travel to the winner of Monday’s Houston Dynamo-Minnesota United tie on July 18th.

Here’s all of the remaining U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 matches:

Monday 8:30 p.m. – Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United

Wednesday 7:00 p.m. – D.C. United vs. Orlando City

Wednesday 7:00 p.m. – Louisville City vs. Nashville SC

Wednesday 7:00 p.m. – Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire (The winner will host the winner of Louisville City-Nashville on July 18th.)

Wednesday 10:30 p.m. – Los Angeles FC vs. Sacramento Republic