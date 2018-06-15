Uruguay downs Egypt on Gimenez's late winner

Uruguay captured its first win in a World Cup opener since 1970 thanks to an 89th-minute game-winning goal off the head of Jose Gimenez.

After creating a plethora of chances in the final third through the forward pairing of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Oscar Tabarez’s men finally struck through one of their center backs on a set piece, topping Egypt, 1-0.

Gimenez, who plays for Atletico Madrid, rose above a few defenders to knock home his sixth international goal, and he delivered heartbreak to an Egyptian side that defended well for 88 minutes.

In the first half, Uruguay tried to take a bite out of an arguably toothless Egypt squad without Mohamed Salah, but they only nibbled around the box in the first half.

Suarez had the best chance to score in the first half, as he received the ball in a wide-open position on the left side of the box in the 24th minute, but he sent his attempt into the side netting.

The Barcelona forward had another opportunity to score in the 73rd minute, but he kept the ball on his feet too long and Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy covered up the ball.

El Shenawy, who made his fourth international start on Friday, made the top save of the contest in the 83rd minute, as he leaped to his left to deny Cavani’s shot from the top of the box.

Egypt put together a nice performance without Salah, who didn’t leave the bench much during 90 minutes despite the intrigue of a potential substitute appearance.

With time ticking down in regulation, Gimenez’s header produced the celebratory moment Uruguay was hoping and the heart-shattering experience Egypt wanted to avoid.

Uruguay returns to the field on Wednesday against Saudi Arabia, while Egypt faces host Russia on Tuesday.

Man of the Match

Jose Gimenez produced the game-winning tally for the Uruguayans and helped host the Egypt attack without any significant chances.

Moment of the Match

Gimenez’s 89th-minute game-winner boosted Uruguay into second place in Group A behind Russia on goal differential.

Match to Forget

Luis Suarez had plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net, but he failed to capitalize, forcing Uruguay to hunt down a goal for most of the contest.