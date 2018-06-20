Uruguay limps through dull victory over Saudi Arabia

For the second time in as many games, Uruguay escaped with three points from a match where the team played far from its best.

After a narrow 1-0 win in their opener against a short-handed Egypt team, Uruguay limped through another 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The result comes just days after Saudi Arabia was battered, 5-0, by hosts Russia.

The first half was a bit more back-and-forth than many would have expected, but the favorites eventually broke through on a Saudi Arabia mistake. On a corner kick in, goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais whiffed on his attempted punch. The ball fell right to the feet of Suarez, who tapped into the open goal for Uruguay’s goal.

Saudi Arabia actually controlled plenty of possession throughout the match, playing a fairly even game with the South American powerhouse. While Uruguay did generate a few more chances on the day, Saudi Arabia put in a performance far better than the 5-0 battering suffered against hosts Russia.

Next up for Uruguay is a match with Russia to determine first in the group while Saudi Arabia closes against Egypt in a match of two winless teams.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Uruguay didn’t play particularly well and few players actually stood out, but Suarez scored the goal and was certainly the team’s most aggressive attacker throughout the win.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Goals change games and, in a match that was more even than many would have expected, Suarez’s goal was the defining moment.

MATCH TO FORGET

Al-Owais had a solid game overall, but his whiff on the goal prevented Saudi Arabia from staying in it a little bit longer.