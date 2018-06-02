USMNT vs. Ireland: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to play the second of three summer friendlies this afternoon when they take on Ireland in Dublin.

The USMNT is looking to carry over a strong performance on Monday night when they easily dispatched Bolivia by a 3-0 score. Young players are once again the focus of Dave Sarachan’s team. but there are a few notable changes from earlier in the week.

Gone are Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent in the attack and in come Bobby Wood and Tyler Adams. Will Trapp will captain this side after not being on the roster a dew days ago. We also get to see the much-anticipated central defense pairing of Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers. They will be flanked by DeAndre Yedlin and Jorge Villafana. Returning to the lineup from Monday are Rubio Rubin, Timothy Weah, and Weston McKennie.

The SBI Staff will provide live updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.

Enjoy the action.