Wednesday Kickoff: Man United to offer de Gea new deal, Wilishere to leave Arsenal and more

The World Cup continues on but club transfer discussion continues to center around two major Premier League clubs.

Manchester United is set to offer David de Gea a new contract that would make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world. (REPORT)

Jack Wilshere confirmed that he will not return to Arsenal. (REPORT)

Arsenal officially completed the signing of German goalkeeper Bernd Leno. (REPORT)

Sampdoria’s president confirmed that midfielder Lucas Torreira is set to join Arsenal. (REPORT)

Emre Can is set to undergo a long-awaited medical with Juventus after the expiration of the midfielder’s Liverpool deal. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace will offer Wilfried Zaha a new deal to try and keep the talented winger at the club. (REPORT)

West Ham has completed the signing of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. (REPORT)

AC Milan has identified Max Meyer as a potential midfield addition. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

