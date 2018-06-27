Wednesday Kickoff: Maradona 'fine', Cuper leaves Egypt and more

Following Argentina’s victory, a legend took centerstage as his side moved into the knockout round.

Diego Maradona says he is “fine” after a neck issue was checked out by medical personnel following Argentina’s win. (REPORT)

Coach Hector Cuper has left Egypt following the team’s World Cup elimination. (REPORT)

After missing out on Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona has reportedly set sights on Gabriel Jesus. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly set to pursue a move for Juventus centerback Daniele Rugani. (REPORT)

Manchester United reportedly wants to keep Marouane Fellaini on a new deal. (REPORT)

In addition, Man United is reportedly looking at Leonard Bonucci of AC Milan. (REPORT)

Inter Milan midfielder Rafinha is in search for a new club. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Lionel Messi earned honors as SBI World Cup Player of the Day on Tuesday. (READ)

Croatia’s group stage run proved they are a World Cup contender. (READ)

Argentina showed positive signs in their stunning win over Nigeria on Tuesday. (READ)

Despite cruising through the group stage, France has yet to truly take it out of cruise control and impress. (READ)

SBI asks which USMNT friendly you’re most excited for this fall. (READ)