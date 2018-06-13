Wednesday Ticker: Mbappe feeling 100%, Bayern open to Boateng deal, and more

France’s Kylian Mbappe is ready to go for his national team after suffering a scare in training on Tuesday.

The PSG forward limped out of training following a collision with Adil Rami, but was in good spirits on Wednesday, according to Goal.

“I’m 100 percent, I wanted to continue,” he said. “Club or national training is the same. We play as we train. These are things that happen and will happen again. It’s a bit innocuous, it’s a little late, certainly, but no-one died!”

The 19-year-old is expected to have a huge role offensively for Les Bleus in this tournament, pairing with fellow playmakers Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in the attack.

“We are three players who appreciate each other and there is a lot of movement and speed,” he said. “But we can improve our defensive [work]. We cannot arrive in this competition with a team cut in half.”

France opens group stage play on Saturday against Australia.

URUGUAYAN JOSE GIMENEZ SIGNS NEW ATLETICO DEAL

Jose Gimenez has committed his future to La Liga side Atletico Madrid, after inking a new five-year contract with the club.

Gimenez’s original contract was scheduled to expire in June 2020, but the defender signed for another three years on Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated.

Real Madrid and Manchester United were two sides linked with the 23-year-old but now with him signing a new deal, it looks like the pair will need to look elsewhere. Gimenez joined Atletico in 2013 from Danubio and has made 134 appearances for the club.

“I’m very happy. I’m grateful for the confidence the club has put in me,” Gimenez said in a statement. “Since I arrived the club has grown a lot. We have won titles, we have consolidated ourselves among the best in Europe, we have opened a spectacular stadium and it is an honour to continue contributing to this great project.”

Gimenez is also expecting to play a big part in Uruguay’s World Cup run this summer, with the CONMEBOL side paired with Russia, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia in Group A.

BAYERN MUNICH OPEN TO OFFERS FOR JEROME BOATENG

Bayern Munich are open to offers for German international defender Jerome Boateng, and considered him not “unsellable”.

According to Metro, Manchester United are one team that are interested in Boateng’s services especially with Tottenham set to keep Toby Alderweireld at the club. Boateng left EPL side Manchester City in 2011 and has made 156 appearances for the Bavarian club since joining.

“If a club comes to us and he says that he wants to join that club, then we will negotiate,’ said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “But the offer has to be important.”

The 29-year-old also has 71 caps with Germany and is part of Joachim Low’s squad for the upcoming World Cup. He would certainly add to a backline where Jose Mourinho has been seeking consistency the last few seasons.

PSG CLEARED BY FIFA, COULD STILL FACE SANCTIONS

Paris Saint-Germain have been cleared of breaching FIFA’s Financial Fair Play but are expected to be under scrutiny for their recent transactions.

According to Goal, the Ligue 1 champions will face sanctions if they are unable to raise €60 million in income by the end of June. FIFA announced on Wednesday that they deemed PSG’s transfer contracts to be in line with FFP regulations.

However, PSG are expected to remain under close scrutiny for their most recent transfer negotiations and any in the near future.

“The financial impact of transfer activities as from the 2017 summer – up to and including the upcoming transfer window – and compliance with the break-even requirement for the 2018 financial year will remain under close scrutiny and will be thoroughly looked at in the coming weeks,” a statement released by FIFA said.

PSG were previously punished under FFP rules in May 2014, and recently paid €355 million in acquiring Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last season.

AS MONACO REACH AGREEMENT WITH LYON FOR WILLEM GEUBBELS

AS Monaco have reached an agreement with fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon for wonderkid Willem Geubbels.

According to Goal, the fee for the 16-year-old is €20 million. Geubbels made four senior appearances for Lyon in 2017-18, and became the youngest player in Europa League history as he came off the bench against Atalanta. He also scored six goals for Lyon’s B team last season, and has represented France at the U-16, U-17, and U-18 levels.

Geubbels is expected to sign a three-year deal for Monaco pending a medical, with the option to extend the link for an additional two seasons.

The forward was also convinced by the project set by Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim and star forward Radamel Falcao who personally recommended the Principality club to Geubbels.

RB Leipzig was also in the hunt for Geubbels but was doubled by Monaco.