World Cup: (Uruguay-Portugal, France-Argentina) SBI Live Commentary

The knockout round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup gets underway on Saturday with a pair of matches taking place in Russia.

Action starts in Kazan as France takes on Argentina in a battle of two teams that need to prove more. France won Group C following their 0-0 draw against Denmark on Tuesday, but only scored three goals in the group stage. Youth leads the attacking front for Les Bleus as Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are both expected to start. Argentina used a dramatic winner from Marcos Rojo to finish as runners-up in Group D, behind eventual winners Croatia. Leo Messi only had one goal in the group stage, but overall the Argentinians will need to be better in all aspects to avoid elimination.

The second match of the day sees attacking talent galore as Portgual battles Uruguay in Sochi. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. finished second to Spain in Group B, thanks to a 1-1 draw vs. Iran on Monday. A late equalizer by the Iranians doomed Portugal to second place as now they look to knock out a stubborn Uruguayan side. Luis Suarez led the way for Uruguay in the group stage, scoring two goals in three matches. Defensively, Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin headline a 3backline who have yet to concede in this tournament.

The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on Saturday's matches

