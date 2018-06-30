World Cup: (Uruguay-Portugal, France-Argentina) SBI Live Commentary

The knockout round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup gets underway on Saturday with a pair of matches taking place in Russia.

Action starts in Kazan as France takes on Argentina in a battle of two teams that need to prove more. France won Group C following their 0-0 draw against Denmark on Tuesday, but only scored three goals in the group stage. Youth leads the attacking front for Les Bleus as Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are both expected to start. Argentina used a dramatic winner from Marcos Rojo to finish as runners-up in Group D, behind eventual winners Croatia. Leo Messi only had one goal in the group stage, but overall the Argentinians will need to be better in all aspects to avoid elimination.

The second match of the day sees attacking talent galore as Portgual battles Uruguay in Sochi. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. finished second to Spain in Group B, thanks to a 1-1 draw vs. Iran on Monday. A late equalizer by the Iranians doomed Portugal to second place as now they look to knock out a stubborn Uruguayan side. Luis Suarez led the way for Uruguay in the group stage, scoring two goals in three matches. Defensively, Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin headline a 3backline who have yet to concede in this tournament.

The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on Saturday’s matches and would like you to join the fun. Feel free to join us and comment along in the section below.

Enjoy the action.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Otamendi and Giroud both see yellows as teams come together following a clumsy foul by Otamendi. 93′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Sergio Aguero heads it in and Argentina are down 4-3 with a few minutes remaining. 93′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    With two goals today and a won penalty, Mbappe is subbed off as Florian Thauvin comes on. 88′

  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    hello Larry! i turned the game on late, so i’m watching from the beginning.

    • two cents/lowercase letters guy

      11th minute penalty! a really fast dangerous break by france, emergency defending by argentina and the last defender brings the Frenchman down just like the good book says not to do.

    • two cents/lowercase letters guy

      score! france 1-0 argentina the French player converts easily in the 12th minute

    • two cents/lowercase letters guy

      so this is the land of thierry henry? where all of the thierry henry’s come from? they are quite athletic and powerful and fast and skillful on the ball. impressive players.

    • two cents/lowercase letters guy

      argentina players seem to be not as impressive physically but take many tiny touches when dribbling and pass and dribble very skillfully.

    • two cents/lowercase letters guy

      31st minute france seem to be much more dangerous on the break, especially when #6 is on the break for france. he’s really fast!

    • two cents/lowercase letters guy

      34th minute. so far, a very enjoyable football match. the boisterous crowd happily sings and chants all the while.

    • two cents/lowercase letters guy

      goal argentina! a 41st minute stunner from far outside the box bending far upper 90 caught the france team sleeping. france 1-1 argentina!

    • two cents/lowercase letters guy

      the crowd, apparently in
      supporting argentina, just got noticeably louder.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Messi weaves his way to get a shot off but it lacks the power to beat Lloris. 85′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Meza is coming on for Pavon. Final change for Argentina. Matuidi off for France to be replaced by Tolisso. 75′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Argentina’s backline shredded again as Mbappe slots in his second. 4-2. 68′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Mbappe creates enough space and beats Armani from close range. 3-2 France. 64′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Fazio and Armani with lack of communication as Griezmann almost slots into an empty net.56′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Messi’s effort goes towards goal and Mercado deflects it in. 2-1 Argentina. 48′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    HT: France 1 – Argentina 1. Di Maria’s wonder strike has given the Argentinians life as they level it up. More to come.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Pogba shows some frustration as he bundles over Di Maria after the forward wins the ball back. 45′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Di Maria with a thunderous effort that beats Lloris to the top right corner. 1-1 41′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Messi is brought down in the box but it looked very soft. No call given. 36′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Mercado with a good overlapping run but his cross is deflected out. No corner given. 27′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Griezmann is able to fight his way into the box but his cross is caught by Armani. 26′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Banega gets enough room for a shot and Varane heads it out for a corner. 22′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Mbappe is picked out on a long ball by Pogba and the forward is brought down just outside of the box. Tagliafico sees yellow. 19′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    France look very determined on the defensive side of the field. Not allowing Messi to beat them himself. 18′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Penalty France! Mbappe’s amazing run is ended as Marcos Rojo bundles him over inside of the box. 11′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    20 minutes away from kickoff in Kazan as France battles Argentina in this morning’s opener in the Round of 16.

