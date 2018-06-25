World Cup Matchday 12: Live Commentary

The third round of group stage matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup begins on Monday with four matches taking place.
In Group A, it will come down to a winner take all showdown between hosts Russia and opponents Uruguay for the group winner and runners-up spot. Denis Cheryshev and Luis Suarez headline the attacking talent.
Also taking place in the morning slate, Egypt faces Saudi Arabia with both sides on their way out of Russia. Regardless, both nations will seek a win to sign off on a high note. Mo Salah headlines the Egyptian attack while Mohamed Al Sahlawi looks to counter for Saudi Arabia.
The afternoon schedule sees three teams fighting for two places in Group B. Current leaders Spain faces off with already eliminated Morocco in Kaliningrad, while Portugal and Iran duke it out in Saransk.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored every goal for Portugal so far this tournament and his team is hoping the Real Madrid star can lead them on Monday. Featuring for Iran will be forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh while Spain will look to Diego Costa and his three goals this campaign.
The SBI Editorial Staff will be on hand all day long providing live commentary of the matches. Feel free to jump in the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments below.
Enjoy the action.
Uruguay and Russia are underway and Edinson Cavani is already on the ground complaining about being fouled. Expect the Russians to be very physical with Uruguay’s strikers.
7th minute- Uruguay with the early control, knocking the ball around. Russians are clearly facing a much different test than its first two matches.
9th minute- Uruguay draws a dangerous foul in the penalty arc. Definitely a good free kick opportunity for Uruguay.
GOAL URUGUAY! Luis Suarez with the low free kick blast. 1-0 Uruguay, 10th minute.
12th minute- SAVE Muslera, denies Cheryshev, who raced into the area, splitting Uruguay’s defense to get a dangerous shot on goal.
15th minute- Saudi Arabia and Egypt are scoreless. Both teams are already eliminated, but they’re playing for pride.
17th minute- Russian corner is headed over the bar, but Dzyuba was whistled for a push anyway. Still 1-0 Uruguay.
22nd minute- Russia has had some glimpses on the counter, but Uruguay’s defense is SO tough to get behind. Not giving the Russians much room to work with.
GOAL EGYPT! Who else, but Mo Salah, who runs onto the long pass and gets a foot on it to chip over the on-rushing Saudi Arabia goalkeeper. 1-0 Egypt
hello ives! a lucky bounce goes uruguay’s way and it’s 1-0.
in samara.
correction: 2-0, sorry
RED CARD! Things go from bad to worse for Russia, as Igor Smolnikov draws a second yellow, leaving Russia with 10 men down 2-0 in the 37th minute.
GOAL URUGUAY! A long-range Uruguayan shot deflects off a Russian player, Cheryshev, and beats the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 Uruguay. 24th minute.
big athletic bodies, light blue kits. what does this remind you of? the cold blue hell, one of peter vermes teams’ home games at cm park, yes?
the russia team is good but they just don’t seem to have the physical tools to win the individual battles all over the field. uruguay is out muscling them.
up 2-0 in the 41st minute, uruguay are having a time wasting little kick-about in their own half as russia players look on.
PENALTY SAVE! Egypt’s Essam El Hadary, the oldest player in the tournament, makes a penalty save to keep it 1-0 Egypt.
uruguay, ahead 2-0, are daring russia to come out of their defensive shell and get the ball. but russia stays in their shell, and the time runs down further.
the half ends, uruguay 2-0 russia in samara.
if the results stand in group a, uruguay will be first with 9 points, russia second with 6 and saudi arabia and egypt will both have 1.
the second half in samara is under way.
56th minute, russia not in their shell, getting possession, coming forward, giving uruguay some trouble and starting to get looks at goal. but nothing uruguay can’t handle so far.
russia continues snitching in the uruguay kitchen, uruguay had better put a stop to that or they might regret it.
Saudi Arabia’s penalty kick just before halftime has it 1-1 against Egypt. As we reach the 60th minute it is Saudi Arabia knocking on the door for a go-ahead goal.
it’s end to end action in the 67th minute as both teams make forays forward, but both teams without the final pass.
74th minute, uruguay dodged bullet as russia pounced on a poor pass by the uruguay keeper and had a threatening look at goal with numbers forward. but the shot went wide.
russia is playing confidently out there. in their white kits, buzzing around in possession getting looks, they look like germany.
still 2-0 uruguay.
81st minute, a fast break by uruguay and a good look at goal is sqtandered.
squandered
82nd minute: an uruguay long range rocket of a shot is easily stopped by the russia keeper.
88th minute the uruguay keeper raises a glove to help a russia shot over the bar. a little threatening but not very threatening.
GOAL URUGUAY! Edinson Cavani with the 90th minute cherry on top to make it 3-0 Uruguay.
russia are playing like it’s 0-0. but they’re down by 2 goals. that’s the problem for russia. otherwise,this could be assessed as a great performance by them.
yes goal uruguay! welcome, russia,to the cold, blue hell of samara.
and three whistles signal full time in samara. uruguay 3-0 russia, final.
FINAL- Uruguay 3, Russia 0. The win gives Uruguay first place in Group A, and now they’ll face the second-place team from the trio of Portugal, Spain and Iran. Russia falls to second place and will face the Group B winner from the three aforementioned teams.
thanks, ives! i enjoyed calling the game with you. that was fun.
so let me get this straight? russia was DOWN A MAN since the 37th minute?? i didn’t even realize. that just makes their performance in the second half that much more impressive, despite not winning.
