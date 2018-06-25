World Cup Matchday 12: Live Commentary

World Cup Matchday 12: Live Commentary

World Cup 2018

World Cup Matchday 12: Live Commentary

The third round of group stage matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup begins on Monday with four matches taking place.

In Group A, it will come down to a winner take all showdown between hosts Russia and opponents Uruguay for the group winner and runners-up spot. Denis Cheryshev and Luis Suarez headline the attacking talent.

Also taking place in the morning slate, Egypt faces Saudi Arabia with both sides on their way out of Russia. Regardless, both nations will seek a win to sign off on a high note. Mo Salah headlines the Egyptian attack while Mohamed Al Sahlawi looks to counter for Saudi Arabia.

The afternoon schedule sees three teams fighting for two places in Group B. Current leaders Spain faces off with already eliminated Morocco in Kaliningrad, while Portugal and Iran duke it out in Saransk.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored every goal for Portugal so far this tournament and his team is hoping the Real Madrid star can lead them on Monday. Featuring for Iran will be forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh while Spain will look to Diego Costa and his three goals this campaign.

The SBI Editorial Staff will be on hand all day long providing live commentary of the matches. Feel free to jump in the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoy the action.

, , , , Featured, FIFA World Cup, International Soccer, World Cup 2018

Recent News

Comments

39 comments
  • Ives Galarcep

    Uruguay and Russia are underway and Edinson Cavani is already on the ground complaining about being fouled. Expect the Russians to be very physical with Uruguay’s strikers.

    Like

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    7th minute- Uruguay with the early control, knocking the ball around. Russians are clearly facing a much different test than its first two matches.

    Like

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    22nd minute- Russia has had some glimpses on the counter, but Uruguay’s defense is SO tough to get behind. Not giving the Russians much room to work with.

    Like

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    GOAL EGYPT! Who else, but Mo Salah, who runs onto the long pass and gets a foot on it to chip over the on-rushing Saudi Arabia goalkeeper. 1-0 Egypt

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    hello ives! a lucky bounce goes uruguay’s way and it’s 1-0.

    Like

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    GOAL URUGUAY! A long-range Uruguayan shot deflects off a Russian player, Cheryshev, and beats the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 Uruguay. 24th minute.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    big athletic bodies, light blue kits. what does this remind you of? the cold blue hell, one of peter vermes teams’ home games at cm park, yes?

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    the russia team is good but they just don’t seem to have the physical tools to win the individual battles all over the field. uruguay is out muscling them.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    up 2-0 in the 41st minute, uruguay are having a time wasting little kick-about in their own half as russia players look on.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    uruguay, ahead 2-0, are daring russia to come out of their defensive shell and get the ball. but russia stays in their shell, and the time runs down further.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    if the results stand in group a, uruguay will be first with 9 points, russia second with 6 and saudi arabia and egypt will both have 1.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    56th minute, russia not in their shell, getting possession, coming forward, giving uruguay some trouble and starting to get looks at goal. but nothing uruguay can’t handle so far.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    russia continues snitching in the uruguay kitchen, uruguay had better put a stop to that or they might regret it.

    Like

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    Saudi Arabia’s penalty kick just before halftime has it 1-1 against Egypt. As we reach the 60th minute it is Saudi Arabia knocking on the door for a go-ahead goal.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    it’s end to end action in the 67th minute as both teams make forays forward, but both teams without the final pass.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    74th minute, uruguay dodged bullet as russia pounced on a poor pass by the uruguay keeper and had a threatening look at goal with numbers forward. but the shot went wide.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    russia is playing confidently out there. in their white kits, buzzing around in possession getting looks, they look like germany.

    still 2-0 uruguay.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    81st minute, a fast break by uruguay and a good look at goal is sqtandered.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    82nd minute: an uruguay long range rocket of a shot is easily stopped by the russia keeper.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    88th minute the uruguay keeper raises a glove to help a russia shot over the bar. a little threatening but not very threatening.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    russia are playing like it’s 0-0. but they’re down by 2 goals. that’s the problem for russia. otherwise,this could be assessed as a great performance by them.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    yes goal uruguay! welcome, russia,to the cold, blue hell of samara.

    Like

    Reply
    • two cents/lowercase letters guy

      and three whistles signal full time in samara. uruguay 3-0 russia, final.

      Like

      Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    FINAL- Uruguay 3, Russia 0. The win gives Uruguay first place in Group A, and now they’ll face the second-place team from the trio of Portugal, Spain and Iran. Russia falls to second place and will face the Group B winner from the three aforementioned teams.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    thanks, ives! i enjoyed calling the game with you. that was fun.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    so let me get this straight? russia was DOWN A MAN since the 37th minute?? i didn’t even realize. that just makes their performance in the second half that much more impressive, despite not winning.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home