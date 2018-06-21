World Cup Matchday 8: Live Commentary

As the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage rolls on, several teams try to hit full stride ahead of their second matches.

Thursday’s headliner concludes the day’s action with Argentina seeking their first victory against group leaders Croatia. Despite a 1-1 draw against Iceland, there is still a lot to play for Leo Messi and Co. Missed opportunities cost them the full three points last Saturday, but expect the Argentine attack to be ready for a dogfight against a strong Croatian side.

The day starts with Denmark facing Australia in Group C. The Danes defeated Peru, 1-0, on Saturday thanks to a goal by Yussuf Poulsen and a strong performance by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Against an Australian side, Christian Eriksen will once again need to pull the strings offensively. Australia need to be more aggressive in the final third if they want to snatch their first win of the tournament.

France is also in action on Thursday as they face Peru. Peru were hard done by not to get anything in their loss to Denmark on Matchday 3, but their attack needs to be more clinical to do so. Expect all-time leading goalscorer Paolo Guerrero to start from kickoff. France’s attack should be more confident on Thursday, led by Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

