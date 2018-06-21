World Cup Matchday 8: Live Commentary

As the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage rolls on, several teams try to hit full stride ahead of their second matches.
Thursday’s headliner concludes the day’s action with Argentina seeking their first victory against group leaders Croatia. Despite a 1-1 draw against Iceland, there is still a lot to play for Leo Messi and Co. Missed opportunities cost them the full three points last Saturday, but expect the Argentine attack to be ready for a dogfight against a strong Croatian side.
The day starts with Denmark facing Australia in Group C. The Danes defeated Peru, 1-0, on Saturday thanks to a goal by Yussuf Poulsen and a strong performance by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Against an Australian side, Christian Eriksen will once again need to pull the strings offensively. Australia need to be more aggressive in the final third if they want to snatch their first win of the tournament.
France is also in action on Thursday as they face Peru. Peru were hard done by not to get anything in their loss to Denmark on Matchday 3, but their attack needs to be more clinical to do so. Expect all-time leading goalscorer Paolo Guerrero to start from kickoff. France’s attack should be more confident on Thursday, led by Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.
The SBI Editorial Staff will be on hand all day long providing live commentary of the matches. Feel free to jump in the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments below.
Enjoy the action.
Good start for Denmark and Australia. Both teams pushing for goals. Set pieces produce chances for each team in the first 5 minutes.
GOAL ERIKSEN! Just seven minutes in, Denmark is ahead through a goal from the team’s best player. Turnover from Australia leads to a layoff to Eriksen, who smashes it first time into the back of the net. Great finish and it’s 1-0.
Now 20 minutes in, been a pretty solid game so far. Australia doing okay with the ball, Denmark likely the better team. Still separated by Eriksen’s finish.
Good hit by Sisto, but it’s right at Ryan, who saves it comfortably.
We have a VAR incident! Looking at a potential handball call in the box.
Penalty to Australia! Handball on Poulsen and it’s definitely the correct call.
GOAL JEDINAK! Simple finish from the penalty spot and it’s 1-1 in the 39th minute.
HALFTIME: 1-1 is the scoreline, and it’s a pretty fair scoreline. Both teams with chances and spells of possession. Eriksen and Jedinak with the goals. Fun one so far.
Second half is underway. Tied 1-1. Peruvian fans will be rooting for the draw (or Australia win) with Peru playing France in the next match today.
90th minute and it’s still 1-1. Three minutes of stoppage time. Australia has had the better chances in the second half, but we’re looking like we are headed for a draw unless someone can pull out some late magic.
FINAL- Denmark 1, Australia 1. The Danes will take the point in a match where Australia created some good chances in the second half. Denmark now sits on four points while Australia has just one. Peru and France play next and that match will determine what Denmark and Australia need to do on the final match day to get to the second round.
