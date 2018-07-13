American forward Emmanuel Sabbi scores in season opener despite defeat

American forward Emmanuel Sabbi scores in season opener despite defeat

Americans Abroad

American forward Emmanuel Sabbi scores in season opener despite defeat

American forward Emmanuel Sabbi kicked off the Danish Superliga season in fine fashion on Friday.

The 20-year-old netted his first goal of the season in Hobro’s season opener despite a 3-1 road loss to Vejle BK. Sabbi came off the bench in the 50th minute as Hobro tried to break a scoreless deadlock.

Already down 2-0, Sabbi rifled a right-footed shot into the top-left corner from outside of the box in the 73rd minute. It was his first since goal April 1st, and his second senior goal for the club.

Despite pulling a goal back, Hobro would eventually conceded a third goal and lose 3-1 to the newly promoted side.

As for Sabbi, this should give him good momentum as he looks for consistent playing time with the club. Hobro is seeking to make the league championship in 2018-19 after failing to do so last season.

Hobro return home on July 23rd to face FC Kobenhaven in league play.

, , , Americans Abroad, European Soccer, International Soccer

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home