Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Romain Gall, Jose Torres, and more

Romain Gall’s first appearance with Swedish side Malmo ended in winning fashion for the 23-year-old. Gall started for Malmo and played 69 minutes in their 2-1 win over Norrkoping in Allsvenskan action on Saturday.

Gall was a lively presence in Malmo’s midfield, having three shots in total with one on goal. He was later subbed off after the hosts took the lead and held on for three points. The win moved Malmo up to sixth in the top-flight, who now will seek advancement in the UEFA Champions League playoffs midweek.

Elsewhere this weekend, Jose Torres scored in Liga MX play for Pubela while Omar Gonzalez started for Atlas. Cameron Carter-Vickers continued his push for a starting place with Tottenham, while Tim Weah started again for PSG. Emmanuel Sabbi got some valuable minutes for Hobro despite a home defeat in league play.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

International Champions Cup

Timothy Weah started and played 79 minutes in Paris Saint-German’s 5-1 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Tottenham’s 5-3 penalty shootout loss to Barcelona on Saturday.

Liga MX

Jorge Villafana did not dress in Santos Laguna’s 3-1 loss to Morelia on Friday.

Jose Torres started, scored ONE goal, and played 77 minutes in Puebla’s 2-1 win over Toluca on Friday.

Joe Corona came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Club America’s 3-0 win over Atlas on Sunday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes for Atlas.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 5-3 loss to Pumas on Sunday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes in Lobos’ 2-0 win over Veracruz on Sunday.

Swedish Allsvenskan

Romain Gall started and played 69 minutes in Malmo’s 2-1 win over Norrkoping on Saturday.

Andrew Stadler came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Dalkurd’s 3-1 loss to Sirius on Saturday.

Alex DeJohn did not dress for Dalkurd.

Danish Superliagen

Bill Hamid dressed but did not play in Midtjylland’s 3-1 win over Esbjerg on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 3-0 win over Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 4-0 loss to FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Belgian Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 4-1 defeat to Anderlecht on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not play for Anderlecht.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 5-2 win over Eupen on Sunday.

Juan Torres did not play in Lokeren’s 4-0 loss to Genk on Sunday.

Austrian Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 3-2 loss to Mattersburg on Saturday.

Swiss Pro League

Kakuta Manneh dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 4-2 loss to FC Sion on Sunday.