Andrew Carleton, Efrain Alvarez headline 2018 MLS Homegrown Game roster

The MLS Homegrown Team will take on the Tigres UANL U-20 team, and now we know the players who will make up that roster.

Atlanta United midfielder and former U.S. Under-17 national team star Andrew Carleton and LA Galaxy prospect and Mexico U-17 standout Efrain Alvarez will lead the team up front against Tgres. Other standouts include Real Salt Lake midfielder Sebastian Saucedo, FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon and Philadelphia Union defender Auston Trusty.

The 2018 MLS Homegrown Game will take place at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia in July 31.

Here is the full roster:

Goalkeepers: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Sean Melvin (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Matthew Real (Philadelphia Union), James Sands (New York City FC), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union)

Midfielders: Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy), Chris Durkin (D.C. United), Anthony Fontana (Philadelphia Union), Liam Fraser (Toronto FC), Lagos Kunga (Atlanta United FC), Wan Kuzain (Sporting Kansas City), Cameron Lindley (Orlando City SC), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake)

Forwards: Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United FC), Ben Mines (New York Red Bulls)