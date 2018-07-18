Aron Johannsson leaves Werder Bremen preseason camp with injury

Americans Abroad

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Aron Johannsson is leaving Werder Bremen’s preseason camp due to ankle issues.

While the German club continues its preseason schedule, with a roster including USMNT forward Josh Sargent, Johannsson will go back to Bremen to receive treatment.

The team’s training camp in Austria lasts until Friday before it travels to Essen, Germany to for a preseason tournament including Huddersfield Town and Real Betis.

  • BSU SC

    He’s John O’Brien 2.0. Has the talent necessary to play for the USMNT, but his injury prone body keeps letting him down.

    • patrick

      While the sentiment is correct. Johansson isn’t half the player JOB was/could have been.

