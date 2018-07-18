Aron Johannsson leaves Werder Bremen preseason camp with injury

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Aron Johannsson is leaving Werder Bremen’s preseason camp due to ankle issues.

🚑 @aronjo20 (ankle problems) and Jannes #Vollert (knock to the thigh) will leave the training camp earlier than planned to return to Bremen.#Zillerdeich2018 #werder pic.twitter.com/t8Em4GP5aQ — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) July 18, 2018

While the German club continues its preseason schedule, with a roster including USMNT forward Josh Sargent, Johannsson will go back to Bremen to receive treatment.

The team’s training camp in Austria lasts until Friday before it travels to Essen, Germany to for a preseason tournament including Huddersfield Town and Real Betis.