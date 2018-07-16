Best of MLS Week 20: Darwin Quintero, Alphonso Davies and more

While the World Cup’s final matches dominated the weekend, MLS play provided a number of memorable moments.

From a number of standout performance from familiar stars to the opening of a new stadium, it was a busy week across MLS. There were also a number of beautiful goals all throughout a week filled with highlights.

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the best this week had to offer:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

In a week where several talented attackers stepped up, Darwin Quintero shined brightest with his play for Minnesota United in a 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake. The Colombian star assisted the Loons’ first goal before scoring the second 11 minutes later. Quintero then assisted on Minnesota’s third, which turned out to be just enough to hold off RSL’s late comeback.

Quintero edged out Maxi Moralez and Paul Arriola for this week’s Player of the Week honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

New York City FC concluded the Week 19 slate with a win over the rival New York Red Bulls, but the team’s run through this week may have been more impressive.

NYCFC continued to dominate at Yankee Stadium, topping the Montreal Impact and Columbus Crew on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively. With the pair of wins over playoff contenders, NYCFC beat the LA Galaxy and D.C. United to honors as Team of the Week.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Chris Mueller continues to be a big part of the Orlando City attack. The rookie winger assisted the Lions’ second goal of a 2-0 win over Toronto FC< earning Rookie of the Week recognition for his efforts.

Mueller beat Ken Krolicki and Joao Moutinho for the weekly award.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

The race for Goal of the Week was a tight one, with Darwin Quintero, Yamil Asad, and Chris Pontius all firing contenders. However, there was little doubt that Goal of the Week belonged to Alphonso Davies: