Bobby Wood asks to leave Hamburg, return to Bundesliga

Bobby Wood appears set on leaving Hamburg this summer.

According to coach Christian Titz, Wood has informed the 2. Bundesliga club that he wishes to leave in an effort to join a Bundesliga club. Wood scored three goals in 25 matches for the team this past season as Hamburg was relegated from the top flight.

“[He] informed us that he wants to leave the club and continue to play [in the] Bundesliga,” coach Christian Titz said. “We’ll wait and see what will happen after the talks in the coming days and whether there will be a transfer. If he opts to stay here, then he will be a member of the squad.”

Wood was recently linked with a move to Hannover while Dynamo Kiev is also reportedly interested in bringing the forward to the Ukranian league.

Hamburg is set to begin preseason preparations this weekend.