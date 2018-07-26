Cameron Carter-Vickers goes full 90 in Spurs' ICC victory

With several big name teammates still on break following the World Cup, Cameron Carter-Vickers is finding first team time in preseason.

The U.S. Men’s National Team centerback started and played 90 minutes for Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. Spurs defeated Roma, 4-1, in San Diego as part of the International Champions Cup.

Carter-Vickers was one of five players to play the entirety of the contest for the English Premier League side.

Spurs have two more matches in the United States against Barcelona and AC Milan at the Rose Bowl and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.