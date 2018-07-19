Christian Pulisic ranked eighth most expensive young player in the world

U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic is a hot commodity across European soccer and his stock looks to be going up even more.

In the latest Soccerex report, Pulisic was ranked eighth on the list of the World’s Most Expensive Young Players. For the first time in its history, the combined total stood over €1 billion, with Pulisic’s worth approximately €61.2 million ($71.2m).

The report takes into account several factors including the player’s age, position, current club, contract length, market value perception, international caps, minutes played, goals, injuries and technical quality. In total, the combined total of the top 20 players has increased by 66% over the last year.

Despite not quite hitting his full potential with Borussia Dortmund in 2017-18, Pulisic remains a top threat in the German Bundesliga. With new manager Lucien Favre taking over at Signal Iduna Park, expect Pulisic to feature prominently in the upcoming season.

Topping the list was PSG and France starlet Kylian Mbappe who is coming off a terrific World Cup run with Les Bleus. Rounding out the top five was Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, and Bordeaux’s Malcom.