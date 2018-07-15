Croatia vs. France: Live Commentary

The day is finally here as world champion will be crowned in Moscow on Sunday.

France takes on Croatia in Sunday’s finale as a perennial contender takes on an underdog that has gone toe-to-toe with some of the world’s elite. Both teams feature plenty of star-power and plenty of attacking potential, and they’ll both need it as they decide a World Cup winner on Sunday.

The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on Saturday’s matches and would like you to join the fun. Feel free to join us and comment along in the section below.

Enjoy the action.