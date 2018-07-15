Croatia vs. France: Live Commentary

The day is finally here as world champion will be crowned in Moscow on Sunday.
France takes on Croatia in Sunday’s finale as a perennial contender takes on an underdog that has gone toe-to-toe with some of the world’s elite. Both teams feature plenty of star-power and plenty of attacking potential, and they’ll both need it as they decide a World Cup winner on Sunday.
The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on Saturday’s matches and would like you to join the fun. Feel free to join us and comment along in the section below.
Enjoy the action.
Five minutes left as France cruises towards their second World Cup crown.
GOAL CROATIA! LLORIS WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Dribbles it right into Mandzukic who taps it in. 4-2 with 22 minutes left.
GOAL MBAPPE! That’ll do it. Absolute rifle from the top of the box and it’s 4-1 France. What a hit.
GOAL POGBA! Initial shot is blocked but Pogba fires the rebound first time. Great hit from the French star and it’s 3-1.
Kante out, N’Zonzi in in the 55th minute.
Big save from Subasic as Mbappe breaks free before pitch invaders take over, causing a momentary stoppage.
SAVE LLORIS! Shot from Rebic forces a jumping save from Lloris moments after Subasic made a stop on the other end.
Second half is underway.
HALFTIME: France up 2-1 after 45 minutes. Certainly a lively half, but Croatia certainly isn’t out of it. Did well in possession. Just need chances. France, meanwhile, should look for more of the same. Solid half for Les Bleus.
Umtiti limps off with an injury as France is forced to defend with 10 men. Corner goes right to Vida, but he can’t put it in frame.
Croatia with back-to-back corners. Both dangerous but Giroud finally clears in the 44th minute.
GOAL GRIEZMANN! Buries the penalty kick to the left, Subasic goes right and it’s 2-1 France.
PENALTY TO FRANCE! VAR confirms a handball call on Perisic on a France corner. Penalty coming.
GOAL PERISIC! A BEAUTY FROM CROATIA! Great set piece is headed all over the place before Perisic takes a touch and fires a shot past Lloris. 1-1. Game on.
Yellow card for Kante as he brings down Perisic from behind. Could be a big one.
Free kick for Croatia but Vida heads it up and over in the 22nd minute.
GOAL FRANCE! Griezmann earns a dangerous free kick from about 25 yards out and the Atletico Madrid star whips it in. Deflects off Mandzukic and in as France takes the lead.
Great break for Croatia, but Umtiti clears away Perisic’s mishit cross.
France very content with just soaking up pressure right now. Did it against Belgium and against Uruguay. Easing into the game through 14 minutes.
Croatia with a solid spell of five minutes. Earned a corner that was cleared away after some good work down the left side.
Fairly back and forth for the first few minutes. Some early fouls. Teams very much feeling each other out.
