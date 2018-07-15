Croatia vs. France: Live Commentary

Croatia vs. France: Live Commentary

Croatia vs. France: Live Commentary

The day is finally here as world champion will be crowned in Moscow on Sunday.

France takes on Croatia in Sunday’s finale as a perennial contender takes on an underdog that has gone toe-to-toe with some of the world’s elite. Both teams feature plenty of star-power and plenty of attacking potential, and they’ll both need it as they decide a World Cup winner on Sunday.

The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on Saturday’s matches and would like you to join the fun. Feel free to join us and comment along in the section below.

Enjoy the action.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    GOAL CROATIA! LLORIS WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Dribbles it right into Mandzukic who taps it in. 4-2 with 22 minutes left.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    GOAL MBAPPE! That’ll do it. Absolute rifle from the top of the box and it’s 4-1 France. What a hit.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    GOAL POGBA! Initial shot is blocked but Pogba fires the rebound first time. Great hit from the French star and it’s 3-1.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Big save from Subasic as Mbappe breaks free before pitch invaders take over, causing a momentary stoppage.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    SAVE LLORIS! Shot from Rebic forces a jumping save from Lloris moments after Subasic made a stop on the other end.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    HALFTIME: France up 2-1 after 45 minutes. Certainly a lively half, but Croatia certainly isn’t out of it. Did well in possession. Just need chances. France, meanwhile, should look for more of the same. Solid half for Les Bleus.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Umtiti limps off with an injury as France is forced to defend with 10 men. Corner goes right to Vida, but he can’t put it in frame.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Croatia with back-to-back corners. Both dangerous but Giroud finally clears in the 44th minute.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    GOAL GRIEZMANN! Buries the penalty kick to the left, Subasic goes right and it’s 2-1 France.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    PENALTY TO FRANCE! VAR confirms a handball call on Perisic on a France corner. Penalty coming.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    GOAL PERISIC! A BEAUTY FROM CROATIA! Great set piece is headed all over the place before Perisic takes a touch and fires a shot past Lloris. 1-1. Game on.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Yellow card for Kante as he brings down Perisic from behind. Could be a big one.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    GOAL FRANCE! Griezmann earns a dangerous free kick from about 25 yards out and the Atletico Madrid star whips it in. Deflects off Mandzukic and in as France takes the lead.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    France very content with just soaking up pressure right now. Did it against Belgium and against Uruguay. Easing into the game through 14 minutes.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Croatia with a solid spell of five minutes. Earned a corner that was cleared away after some good work down the left side.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Fairly back and forth for the first few minutes. Some early fouls. Teams very much feeling each other out.

