Ellis names preliminary USWNT roster for 2018 Tournament of Nations

U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Jill Ellis has named 25 players to the preliminary training camp roster ahead of the 2018 Tournament of Nations.

The USWNT will gather on July 20th for several days of training before opening the tournament against Japan on July 26th in Kansas City. Ellis will reduce the roster from 25 to 23 ahead of the first match of the four-team tournament.

Ellis’ squad will also face Australia on July 29th in East Hartford, Conn. and Brazil on Aug. 2nd in Bridgeview, Ill. Australia, Brazil, and Japan have all qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. All three matches will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1.

Midfielder Carli Lloyd, forward Alex Morgan, and defender Becky Sauerbrunn are the three veterans in the preliminary roster while only one player is seeking their first ever cap for the National Team.

While prepping for the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship later this October, the USWNT will certainly use this tournament to good advantage.

“This is again an opportunity to host and play against some of the world’s best teams,” Ellis said. We will see different styles and scenarios, which for sure will benefit us down the line, but ultimately our players love to compete and they are driven to win medals. Outside of our injured players, the core of our team has been together since January and even with just a few days of prep, this group will be excited and ready to get back on the field together against Japan.”

Here is the full 25-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 16/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 29/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 19/0), Tierna Davidson (Stanford; 8/0), Jaelene Hinkle (NC Courage; 8/0), Merritt Mathias (NC Courage; 1/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 139/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 21/0), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC; 17/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars; 75/6), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 61/15), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 51/5), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 8/2), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 254/100), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage; 36/7), Allie Long (Seattle Reign FC; 39/6), McCall Zerboni (NC Courage; 2/0)

FORWARDS (7): Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 64/23), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 133/19), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 142/86), Kealia Ohai (Houston Dash; 3/1), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 100/44), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC; 137/37), Amy Rodriguez (Utah Royals FC; 131/30)