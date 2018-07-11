England vs. Croatia: Live Commentary

The second spot in the World Cup final will be handed out on Wednesday, when England takes on Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

England knocked off Colombia in penalty kicks and Sweden to reach the semifinal round, while Croatia needed penalties to get past both Denmark and Russia.

The winner of Wednesday’s clash takes on France in Sunday’s final, while the loser plays Belgium in the third-place game on Saturday.

The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on Tuesday’s matches and would like you to join the fun. Feel free to join us and comment along in the section below.

Enjoy the action.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    FINAL:Croatia holds off England in the final moments to seal a 2-1 win. Incredible performance from Croatia, who overcome Trippier’s early goal on finishes from Perisic and Mandzukic. France awaits, but does Croatia have any gas left?

  • Ryan Tolmich

    GOAL MANDZUKIC! Croatia takes the lead in the 109th minute. Moments after picking up a knock to close the first half of extra time, Mandzukic reacts to finsih from close range. Second ball comes in and Mandzukic beats the Engalnd defense to it and it’s 2-1 Croatia.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    SAVE PICKFORD! Big chance for Mandzukic but Pickford comes out to make a save. Huge stop. Wow.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    CLEARED OFF THE LINE! Stones rises up and smashes a header off a corner kick, but it’s cleared off the line by Vrsjalko. Incredible sequence.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    We’re headed to extra time. 1-1 after 90. Croatia much better in the second half. Only one sub made so far, England with Rashford, so plenty of ways for this game to change.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Empty net for Perisic following a Pickford punch but it’s up and over the goal.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    SAVE PICKFORD! Croatia knocking in the 83rd minute, but Pickford with a strong two-handed save.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    England a bit better since Rashford have come on. Nearly a HORRIBLE turnover, though, as Pickford is forced into a panicked clearance.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    PERISIC OFF THE POST! Bad giveaway gives Perisic a chance at goal and he smashes it off the far post.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    GOAL PERISIC AND IT’S 1-1! Tie game in the 68th minute as Perisic provides the goal. Long cross in and Perisic jumps in front of Walker for the flicked on finish. Great goal.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Croatia turning on the pressure now. Big block away, but Croatia continuing to push.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Both teams exchanging corners here. Croatia now with one in the 59th minute, which is punched away by Pickford.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Nothing crazy in the first five minutes of the second half. Croatia getting out wide a bit more.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    HALFTIME: Pretty much a perfect half for England. Got the early goal and held Croatia from doing much of anything. Croatia limited almost exclusively to long shots as Modric has been all but taken out of the game by the England midfield. Lots of time remaining, obviously, but England looks good.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Now a chance for Croatia! Good sequence but Rebic’s shot is right at Pickford.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    CHANCE FOR ENGLAND! Kane’s initial shot is saved by Subasic and Kane smacks the rebound off the post. Eventually, an offisde call comes from somewhere but what a chance.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Croatia been much better over the last 20 minutes or so, but no real ideas to break down England. Mostly long range and no real creativity in the final third. England, meanwhile, have been fine to counter with Sterling leading the way.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    GOAL TRIPPIER! England ahead in the fifth minute on Trippier’s first international goal. A stunning free kick from straight on and it’s 1-0 England.

