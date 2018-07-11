England vs. Croatia: Live Commentary

The second spot in the World Cup final will be handed out on Wednesday, when England takes on Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

England knocked off Colombia in penalty kicks and Sweden to reach the semifinal round, while Croatia needed penalties to get past both Denmark and Russia.

The winner of Wednesday’s clash takes on France in Sunday’s final, while the loser plays Belgium in the third-place game on Saturday.

The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on Tuesday’s matches and would like you to join the fun. Feel free to join us and comment along in the section below.

Enjoy the action.